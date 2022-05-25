Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in May

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HLPPY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 119,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

