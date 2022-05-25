Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($223.40) to €205.00 ($218.09) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($213.83) to €179.00 ($190.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($210.64) to €191.00 ($203.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($175.53) to €174.00 ($185.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.4989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

