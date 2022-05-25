Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HAPP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Happiness Development Group has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAPP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Happiness Development Group by 164.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 129,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Happiness Development Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Happiness Development Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

