Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Acquires $29,058.00 in Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) Director Walter Frederick Walker acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HCDI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 427,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -0.33.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCDI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

