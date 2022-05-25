Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 2,088.9% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF remained flat at $$5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.88.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

