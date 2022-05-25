Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 2,088.9% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF remained flat at $$5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.88.
