Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.47 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

Shares of HOG opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784,439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 776,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 766,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.