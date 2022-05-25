Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been decreasing over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amid the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. It is facing a tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting operations and resulting in high operational costs. Higher production costs are denting margins. A significant rebound in gold demand is also unlikely over the short term, given continued uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.”

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 187,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,813. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 269,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.