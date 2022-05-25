Head to Head Analysis: Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) & AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AcuityAds and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 4.04% 4.37% 3.34% Hut 8 Mining -27.23% 4.99% 4.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and Hut 8 Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.46 $8.42 million $0.07 33.43 Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.77 -$58.02 million ($0.30) -7.33

AcuityAds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AcuityAds and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hut 8 Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

AcuityAds presently has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 161.75%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 248.48%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than AcuityAds.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats AcuityAds on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

