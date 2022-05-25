Head to Head Comparison: Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hammerson and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $185.36 million 0.27 -$590.05 million N/A N/A Iron Mountain $4.49 billion 3.32 $450.22 million $1.53 33.52

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hammerson and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 3 2 0 0 1.40 Iron Mountain 1 0 1 0 2.00

Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.06%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Hammerson.

Volatility & Risk

Hammerson has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain 9.59% 49.70% 3.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

