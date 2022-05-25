Head to Head Contrast: Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) vs. MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -55.54% -24.92% -13.91% MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78%

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and MaxCyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $66.88 million 1.33 -$26.92 million N/A N/A MaxCyte $33.89 million 13.27 -$19.08 million ($0.17) -26.06

MaxCyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Auxly Cannabis Group and MaxCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group currently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 398.50%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Summary

MaxCyte beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

