Head to Head Contrast: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) & Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Nautilus Biotechnology and Olink Holding AB (publ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77% Olink Holding AB (publ) -34.81% -7.46% -6.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nautilus Biotechnology and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 151.21%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 186.41%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.57) -6.05 Olink Holding AB (publ) $94.97 million 14.12 -$38.34 million ($0.31) -36.32

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nautilus Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

