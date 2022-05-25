Head to Head Review: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) versus Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Privia Health Group and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 InnovAge 1 7 0 0 1.88

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $38.09, suggesting a potential upside of 65.33%. InnovAge has a consensus target price of $7.77, suggesting a potential upside of 70.80%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -19.80% -47.87% -30.88% InnovAge 1.82% 4.77% 3.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and InnovAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.59 -$188.23 million ($2.04) -11.29 InnovAge $637.80 million 0.97 -$43.99 million $0.10 45.50

InnovAge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnovAge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InnovAge beats Privia Health Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.