Head to Head Review: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NerdWallet and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sohu.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

NerdWallet currently has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 152.83%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.72%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and Sohu.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 1.74 N/A N/A N/A Sohu.com $835.58 million 0.64 $927.72 million $22.25 0.63

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A Sohu.com 109.21% 4.27% 1.66%

NerdWallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Sohu.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application. The company is also involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massive multiplayer online role-playing games, and casual and strategy games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

