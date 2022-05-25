Head to Head Survey: Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Future FinTech Group and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 1 3 7 0 2.55

Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.25%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Volatility & Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Shift4 Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.20 -$13.60 million N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $1.37 billion 2.65 -$48.20 million ($0.43) -100.21

Future FinTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -54.39% -17.26% -15.36% Shift4 Payments -1.50% 3.32% 0.64%

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Future FinTech Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system. It also engages in the development of block chain-based e-commerce and financial technology; and provides technical services and support for real name and blockchain based assets. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

