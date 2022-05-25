Head-To-Head Survey: Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) versus XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Industries International and XL Fleet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.08 $3.71 million ($1.31) -3.06 XL Fleet $15.60 million 10.70 $28.79 million ($0.35) -3.37

XL Fleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Industries International. XL Fleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Industries International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.31, meaning that its stock price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Superior Industries International and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Superior Industries International presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 211.72%. Given Superior Industries International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 0.05% -8.01% 0.33% XL Fleet -249.90% -14.60% -13.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats XL Fleet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

XL Fleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

