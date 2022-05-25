HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HHR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,668,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 244,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHR opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.61. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 146.32%. The company had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

