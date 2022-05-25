Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Up 207,980.0% in May

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,400 shares, an increase of 207,980.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 190,888,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,090,969. Healthier Choices Management has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Vapor and Grocery. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor. The company operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States; operates Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through which it offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; and sells vitamins and supplements on its website thevitaminstore.com and on amazon.com marketplace.

