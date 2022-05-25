Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Up 207,980.0% in May

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,400 shares, an increase of 207,980.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 190,888,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,090,969. Healthier Choices Management has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Healthier Choices Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
