HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) versus AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Financial Contrast

AdTheorent and HealthStream are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AdTheorent and HealthStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 4.54 $26.20 million N/A N/A HealthStream $256.71 million 2.35 $5.84 million $0.21 94.52

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HealthStream.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdTheorent and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.10%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -43.38% -6.70% HealthStream 2.49% 2.48% 1.70%

Summary

HealthStream beats AdTheorent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

