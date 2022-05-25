HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Lowered to $138.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.14.

HEI stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.81. 34,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,213. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 over the last three months. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

