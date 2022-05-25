HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €56.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.18 ($72.53).

ETR HEI traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €52.54 ($55.89). 759,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €53.41 and a 200-day moving average of €58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a 52 week high of €76.98 ($81.89). The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

