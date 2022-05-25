HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €59.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €59.00 ($62.77) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.18 ($72.53).

HEI stock opened at €52.54 ($55.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a 1 year high of €76.98 ($81.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.76.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

