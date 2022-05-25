Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Heineken from €120.00 ($127.66) to €121.00 ($128.72) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Heineken from €104.50 ($111.17) to €105.60 ($112.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Heineken from €64.00 ($68.09) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 33,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,442. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

