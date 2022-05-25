Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.05. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $12.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helen of Troy.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $173.67 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
Read More
