Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.85. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 1,457,577 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 815,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

