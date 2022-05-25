Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HLTOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.00 ($20.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($19.89) to €19.40 ($20.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of HLTOY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 3,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,199. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

