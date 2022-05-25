Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $13.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $13.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

