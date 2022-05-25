Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Alan W. Lefevre Buys 5,000 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HLF traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.07.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
