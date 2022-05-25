Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will post $71.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.43 million to $75.22 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $69.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $297.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.12 million to $311.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.95 million, with estimates ranging from $313.35 million to $389.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.