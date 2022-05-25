Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

