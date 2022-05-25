Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 1,266.7% in May

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY remained flat at $$11.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 273,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,412. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0832 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.