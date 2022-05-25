High Liner Foods’ (HLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Clarus Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of HLF stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.16. 3,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.48. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of C$405.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$284.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,330.

About High Liner Foods (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.