High Liner Foods’ (HLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Clarus Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of HLF stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.16. 3,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.48. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of C$405.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25.
In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,330.
About High Liner Foods (Get Rating)
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
