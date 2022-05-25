HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy makes up 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
HPKEW traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $26.43.
