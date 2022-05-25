HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 334,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. State Street Corp increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

