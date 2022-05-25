Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,900 ($36.49). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.46) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,444.29 ($30.76).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,675.25 ($21.08) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.53) and a one year high of GBX 2,703 ($34.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,946.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,061.69.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($24.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($36,881.84). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.02), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($687,882.52).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

