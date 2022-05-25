Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.46) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,535 ($31.90).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,688 ($21.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,703 ($34.01). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,946.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,061.69.

In related news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.02), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($687,882.52). Also, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($24.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($36,881.84).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

