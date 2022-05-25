Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,500.00.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,900 ($36.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.94) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

