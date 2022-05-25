Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the April 30th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of HKMPF stock remained flat at $$20.82 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $37.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.94) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,677.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

