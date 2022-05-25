Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.25

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.

Himax Technologies has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 1,969,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after buying an additional 1,203,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,830,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 217,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIMX shares. Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

