Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HINOY remained flat at $$52.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. Hino Motors has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hino Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

