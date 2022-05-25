HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HireQuest Inc. provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel. It serves primarily in the areas of construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality and event services. HireQuest Inc., formerly known as Command Center Inc., is based in GOOSE CREEK, S.C. “

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 46,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.86.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

