Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of HMLP stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 219,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $300.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 398,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

