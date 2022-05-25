Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 135,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,273. Holcim has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

