Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

BOWL opened at GBX 244.25 ($3.07) on Wednesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.98. The stock has a market cap of £417.83 million and a PE ratio of 244.25.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

