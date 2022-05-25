Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 244.25 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 240.98. The firm has a market cap of £417.83 million and a P/E ratio of 244.25.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.