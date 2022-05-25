Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group stock traded up GBX 2.86 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 240.86 ($3.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,979. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.03 million and a PE ratio of 244.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOWL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

