Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

Shares of HON stock opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.52. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,103 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

