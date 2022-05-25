Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.14.

HON stock opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

