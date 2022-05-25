Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 556.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

HNGKY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 3,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

