Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $2,523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.