Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Up 7,300.0% in May

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of HZMMF stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Horizonte Minerals shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 27th.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

